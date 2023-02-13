The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Kevin Malone ordered to perform community service for supplying cannabis to child

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated February 13 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Malone, who supplied a child with cannabis. Picture by Blake Foden

A family friend had "no regard" for the safety or wellbeing of a Canberra child when he gave the girl drugs, a magistrate has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.