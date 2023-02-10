National Comancheros bikie boss Allan Meehan is back in custody in NSW after police allege he breached the strict conditions of his court orders within hours of receiving them.
The former ACT bikie commander was arrested by Gold Coast police detectives and National Anti-Gangs Squad officers at Benowa Waters in Queensland on Thursday night.
Extradition was granted on Friday morning for Meehan to be returned to NSW to face court for the alleged breaches.
The alleged breaches of his Serious Crime Prevention Order included using encrypted messaging apps, and failing to provide his temporary address or an intended return date to his primary residence on four separate occasions.
The original orders were issued by the court in November last year.
A former Rebels member who "patched over", Meehan was elevated to Comancheros' ACT chapter president when Pitasoni Ulavalu was violently stabbed to death as he tried to break up a brawl which broke out late at night in the former Kokomos nightclub in the centre of Civic in July 2020.
Former gang president Ulavalu was stabbed in the neck by Frederick Tuifua, 27, who then stabbed another man, Zachary Robb before fleeing the nightclub. Mr Ulavalu took chase to the street outside, but collapsed and died.
Tuifua was sentenced to 20 years in the Alexander Maconochie Centre for the murder.
Allan Meehan was elevated to ACT chapter president to replace Mr Ulavalu a short time later, then was elected national president in June last year.
NSW Detective Superintendent Grant Taylor said two other search warrants were executed in Sydney in relation to Meehan's arrest. Both targets were Comancheros associates.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
"The Criminal Groups Squad is currently looking at all national presidents of outlaw motorcycle gang groups and determining whether a Serious Crime Prevention Order should be taken out in regards to their activities [in NSW]," he said.
New digital access legislation in NSW compels suspected offenders to provide police with the passwords and full access to their digital devices, such as their mobile phones and laptops. If they fail to do so, they are charged.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.