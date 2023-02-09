The Canberra Times
Former ACT bikie boss Allan Meehan, who became Comancheros' national president, under arrest

By Peter Brewer
Updated February 9 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:38pm
Allan Meehan, right, is arrested by Criminal Groups Squad detectives in Queensland on Thursday morning. Picture NSW Police

The bikie who was fast-tracked to lead the Comancheros in Canberra after the Civic nightclub stabbing death of the incumbent president in 2020, who then quickly rose to become the gang's national president, has been arrested in a police raid in Queensland.

