The bikie who was fast-tracked to lead the Comancheros in Canberra after the Civic nightclub stabbing death of the incumbent president in 2020, who then quickly rose to become the gang's national president, has been arrested in a police raid in Queensland.
However, the rapid rise of Allan Meehan could now end with incarceration after he was arrested in breach of a Serious Crime Prevention Order which put major restrictions on his travel and allowed police to track his movements.
Meehan allegedly breached those orders by travelling to Queensland, where he was arrested at a Benowa Waters property about 6.30am on Thursday.
NSW detectives applied for his extradition, alleging Meehan had contravened the highly restrictive conditions of his SCPO by not providing the full address of his temporary accommodation, not providing an intended return date to his primary residence, and possessing/using a communication device with encrypted message capabilities.
A former Rebels member who "patched over", Meehan had been elevated to Comancheros' ACT chapter president when Pitasoni Ulavalu was violently stabbed to death as he tried to break up a brawl which broke out late at night in the former Kokomos nightclub in the centre of Civic in July 2020.
Frederick Tuifua, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in the Alexander Maconochie Centre for that crime.
During Tuifua's trial, the court was told how the offender had been standing back from the nightclub melee before plunging a military-style knife into Mr Ulavalu's neck from behind.
Tuifua also stabbed another man, Zachary Robb, shortly after, then fled the club. A mortally wounded Mr Ulavalu staggered into the street after his assailant, leaving a trail of blood in his wake before collapsing in the gutter.
Meehan was appointed president of the Comancheros' ACT chapter shortly after, then was elected national president in June last year.
However, the high-ranking bikie position placed him squarely in the sights of law enforcement across the country - and painted a target on his back from rival gangs.
A succession of people who have taken on the job are either dead or under arrest. Former Comancheros boss Mick Murray, is facing a murder charge after his arrest in April last year. Another, Tarek Zahed, was arrested in August last year on an historical murder charge.
The gang's boss prior to that, Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi, was executed as he left the Rockdale Fitness First gym in Sydney's south in February 2018.
Another Comancheros' national president, Mark Buddle, fled to Turkey six years ago and was living the high life on the reported receipts of a $40 million cocaine shipment to Australia when he was finally tracked down and deported. Buddle is now awaiting trial in Victoria.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
