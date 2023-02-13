ACT government reviewing safety of Gibraltar Falls after teen swimmer dies

The ACT government will review the safety and access to Gibraltar Falls after a teenager died at the popular swimming spot in South Canberra on Sunday.
ACT Policing said the 19-year-old man was swimming with friends when he slipped and hit his head on the cliff on Sunday morning.
Members from Tuggeranong Station, Rural Patrol, Search and Rescue, ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire & Rescue and the Toll Helicopter were dispatched to the man's location.
ACT Parks and Conservation rangers and passers-by provided assistance and first aid until emergency services arrived, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Canberra Times understands the teenager was an Australian National University student from interstate.
An ACT government spokesperson said the thoughts of the government are with the family and friends of the young man and there will be a review.
"The Conservator of Flora and Fauna in conjunction with the ACT Parks and Conservation Service is reviewing the safety and access to Gibraltar Falls," the spokesperson said on Monday.
"The review will not pre-empt the findings of a coronial inquiry following the incident, but interim public safety measures may be put in place.
"The incident is an unfortunate reminder of the risks that exist in the outdoors.
"The ACT Parks and Conservation recommends against swimming or walking at Gibraltar Falls in non-designated areas. The cliff edges are extremely dangerous. Visitors should follow the signage to keep to the path away from the cliff edge."
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
