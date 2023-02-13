The Canberra Times
ACT government reviewing safety of Gibraltar Falls after teen swimmer dies

Updated February 13 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 2:00pm
Popular swimming spot Gibraltar Falls, where a 19-year-old died on Sunday. Picture by Jay Cronan

The ACT government will review the safety and access to Gibraltar Falls after a teenager died at the popular swimming spot in South Canberra on Sunday.

