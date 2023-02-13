Watching the NBL's "play-in" game on Sunday as an avid (and proud) Perth Wildcats supporter made this concept of working hard and not quite making it palpable. They lost to the Cairns Taipans, and with this loss, their season came to an end, while the Taipans continue on, one step closer to winning the Championship. Cairns played really well, they worked hard, they dedicated themselves to their game plan and despite missing two key players from their line-up, they brought the fire to the court and charged through to the next round.

