You can still be fired even if your social media posts are anonymous and limited in their distribution, and it appears (following the ACTU case), a social media policy dealing with out-of-hours conduct doesn't even need to be in place. The ACTU case held that: "A right to hold and express strongly held views does not however mean the Applicant has a unqualified right to publicly espouse views that are contrary to the interests and values of his employer."