In the wake of the national cultural policy release, Arts Minister Tony Burke is holding a series of pre-budget, one-on-one meetings at Parliament House with the leadership of most of the national collecting institutions to understand "how bad" their funding has become.
The Prime Minister last month described the mainly Canberra-based institutions - such as the National Archives and the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) - as "starved of funds", leading to expectations of significant new funding for the arts sector in the May budget.
The National Gallery is considering closing two days a week and charging entrance fees, the National Library is overdue for capital works and its Trove public digital service is about to run out of funds, while the National Archives remains concerned about its priceless historical treasures.
The Canberra Times understands Mr Burke is meeting with the heads of the NGA, the National Archives, the National Portrait Gallery, the National Museum of Australia, the National Library, the National Film and Sound Archive, the Museum of Australian Democracy and the National Maritime Museum.
READ MORE:
"All of our cultural institutions are suffering after a decade of neglect under the previous government," Mr Burke said.
"The Liberals were obsessed with culture wars that pushed a number of our most important institutions to the brink. The Albanese government is acutely aware of the pressures they're now facing as a result of this treatment. Our government is listening.
"Ahead of the May budget, it's never been more important to get up-to-date information about how bad the situation has become."
Coalition arts spokesperson Paul Fletcher told The Canberra Times last month the Prime Minister was engaging in a "complete rewriting of history" as the former government had provided "very, very substantial funding" for the national collecting institutions
As announced at the national cultural policy launch last month, the National Gallery is to receive an extra $11.8 million to trial sending artworks from its holdings around Australia so more people can experience the collection.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.