Exclusive

'How bad': Arts Minister Tony Burke gets pre-budget briefs from national collecting institutions

By Karen Barlow
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:50pm
Arts Minister Tony Burke. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

In the wake of the national cultural policy release, Arts Minister Tony Burke is holding a series of pre-budget, one-on-one meetings at Parliament House with the leadership of most of the national collecting institutions to understand "how bad" their funding has become.

