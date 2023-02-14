Gibraltar Falls closed until further notice as safety review gets underway

Gibraltar Falls could be permanently closed pending an investigation into safety precautions in place at the popular ACT reserve, following the death of a 19-year-old man on the weekend.
The site was closed to public access until further notice this week, ahead of a visit from ACT Parks' rangers and the Conservator of Flora and Fauna Bren Burkevics on Wednesday, who will under take an assessment to inform the future of the site.
ACT Parks responded to a risk review several years ago by constructing warning signs and encouraging the public to limit access to viewing platforms and walking tracks.
Mr Burkevics said given the tragedy on Sunday it was appropriate the ACT government review current safety precautions and consider all options to further improve safety.
"It's fair to say that anything is on the table to ensure public safety at that location, noting however, that personal behaviour and personal decision making is ultimately the safest option," he said.
"Should there be an identification of other safety measures they will be considered and evaluated, including up to closing the site formally."
Social media is thought to have contributed to visitors increasingly visiting Gibraltar Falls to swim, despite warnings from ACT Parks that it's not safe to do so.
A permanent closure of the site under the Nature Conservation Act would make it an offence to visit the area. A decision over whether to block public access to the waterfalls is expected in coming weeks.
It is understood Gibraltar Falls was well attended on Sunday when the teenager, believed to be an Australian National University student from interstate, fell to his death.
Mr Burkevics said fencing off the area would be a difficult exercise which would likely come with considerable risk of damage to the environment.
"It is a very, very fine balancing act between promoting people to use the ACT's wonderful, natural areas, versus ensuring their safety when they choose to do so," he said.
"To formally close an area and to impose offences is always the last resort.
"We would encourage people to follow the signage that is already there, to walk only on approved tracks and only use the approved viewing platforms in swimming areas.
"It is not a recommended site for swimming because of its danger and certainly any access to the waterfall is of course extremely dangerous and puts individual safety at risk, as the incident over the weekend has identified."
Gibraltar Falls is currently closed and will remain so until further notice.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
