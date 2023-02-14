The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe to face senate estimates as ninth rate rise takes its toll

Brittney Levinson
Adrian Rollins
By Brittney Levinson, and Adrian Rollins
February 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra home owner Joe Penders recently refinanced his mortgage in a bid to ease financial pressure. Picture by James Croucher

With Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe due to face questions before the House economics committee, mortgage holders have some questions of their own.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.