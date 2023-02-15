The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe pledges to serve out his full term

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RBA governor Philip Lowe at the Senate Economics Legislation Committee hearing. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has defended raising interest rates to their highest point in more than decade despite the financial stress caused for millions, arguing the "serious damage" from high inflation would be even worse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.