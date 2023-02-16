The Canberra Times
Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh says claims backlog still at 42,000 and growing

Updated February 16 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:55am
Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The backlog of veteran compensation claims still sits at more than 42,000 and is growing, but Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh says he remains confident it will be cleared by the middle of next year.

