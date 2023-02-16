The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

RBA to face questions on government's contribution to inflation fight

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
February 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says government spending is not adding to inflation pressures. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The federal government's economic policies and spending plans are set to come under increased scrutiny when Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe fronts up today for his second parliamentary committee hearing of the week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.