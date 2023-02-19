The Canberra Times
Melanoma Institute of Australia aiming to support the mental health of cancer patients

Kerem Doruk
Kerem Doruk
February 20 2023 - 5:30am
Recovered patient Kerrie Stanley, Lisa Donaldson with her daughter Bronte, 2, and melanoma patient Kathryn Squires. Picture by James Croucher

The loss of both her parents to melanoma has resulted in a great deal of stress for Lisa Donaldson and for families like hers, the lack of mental health support is wearing them down.

