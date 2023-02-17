The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Interest rates 'are not on a predetermined path', says Lowe

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated February 17 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RBA governor Philip Lowe appeared before the Standing Committee on Economics on Friday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has held out the prospect of interest rate cuts next year if "we can get on top of inflation".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.