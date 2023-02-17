Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has reiterated that he expects interest rates to go high despite a surprise jump in unemployment.
In testimony to a parliamentary committee, Dr Lowe said that although the jobless rate increased in January to 3.7 per cent, the labour market remained "very tight" and the likelihood was that monetary policy will need to be tightened further.
"We are not on a predetermined path with interest rates," he said, adding that if inflation eased more quickly than expected then the Reserve Bank may not need to take as much action.
The RBA governor defended the rapid succession of rate hikes, telling the committee that "if you have a chance to get inflation down reasonably painlessly, you take it".
The central banker warned that if inflation was allowed to remain high for a sustained period and became embedded in people's expectations the consequences would be very damaging.
"High inflation is damaging and corrosive. It hurts people, puts pressure on household budgets and erodes the value of people's savings. It increases inequality and hurts people on low incomes the most," Dr Lowe said.
Dr Lowe told the committee that the experience from the period of high inflation in the 1970s and 1980s was that sustained high inflation eventually caused the unemployment rate to increase by 5 percentage points.
"If inflation does become ingrained in people's expectations, bringing it back down again is very costly. History teaches us that once inflation becomes ingrained the end result is even higher interest rates and even greater unemployment to bring inflation back down. It would be dangerous, indeed, not to contain and reverse this period of high inflation."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.