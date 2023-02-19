The Canberra Times
Tuggeranong Homestead heritage is now under threat

By Letters to the Editor
February 20 2023 - 5:45am
Plans to open up the area around the historic Tuggeranong Homestead for development are a cause for concern. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

While the public is distracted by minister Gentleman's brain snap about apartment blocks without parking spaces, the Planning Bill, with its district plans for achieving a 70 per cent urban infill, quietly progresses.

