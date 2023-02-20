The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Crispin Hull | RBA Governor Philip Lowe said he can take the criticism, but should he have to?

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
February 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe arrives for Senate estimates last week. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe is like a passenger in a racing car with both hands on the handbrake. Meanwhile, the real driver (the government) has feet on the accelerator and foot brake and hands on the gears and steering wheel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.