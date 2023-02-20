A body discovered by the shore of Lake Ginninderra on Monday evening is a 32-year-old woman.
ACT Policing was investigating the discovery of a body in thick, remote grassland near the former Naval Transmitting Station to the north of Lawson late on Monday.
The body was reported to police about 5.30pm.
The circumstances surrounding the death are as yet unknown.
In a statement on Tuesday ACT Policing said formal identification of the woman was yet to occur.
An autopsy was carried out on Tuesday and the results will be reported to the coroner.
The location is a remote area of grassland to the east of Lake Ginninderra. The body was located in reeds close to the lake foreshore.
Bounded by Baldwin Drive to the north and Ginninderra Drive to the south, there is little infrastructure in the area aside from the decommissioned transmission station on Defence Housing Authority property. Access to the area is restricted.
As night fell on Monday evening police had sealed off the area and were preparing to bring in light towers to assist the forensic investigation.
Inquiries are continuing.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
