The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Patrick Prevett, of Queanbeyan, second person to slip and died in a fall at Gibraltar Falls

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 20 2023 - 11:23am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Prevett, 22, from Queanbeyan died at Gibraltar Falls on the weekend. Pictures supplied, Elesa Kurtz

The family of a Queanbeyan man who slipped and fell at Gibraltar Falls say they have shattered hearts after losing a young man who had so much life in front of him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.