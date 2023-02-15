The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Clean Up Australia Day figures show Canberrans litter cigarettes and soft plastics

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
February 16 2023 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteer litter cleaners, left to right; Krish Venkataraman, Giri Selvadurai, Rithvik Shankar, Vivaan Iyer, Ananya Iyer and Saathvik Shankar ahead of Clean up Australia Day. Picture by James Croucher

Canberra is the worst part of Australia for discarded cigarette butts, according to the volunteers who have to clean them up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.