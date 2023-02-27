The Canberra Times

Plant-based baking made easy with Freya Cox's new cookbook Simply Vegan Baking

February 28 2023 - 5:30am
Coffee and walnut cake. Picture supplied

February is Vegan Cuisine Month, so what better time to try your hand at some plant-based recipes?

