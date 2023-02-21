ACT Policing is urging witnesses of a fire at Gordon Neighbourhood Oval in late 2022 to come forward and assist them in finding people who have crucial information about the suspicious incident.
Police received reports of a fire at the sport and recreation pavilion located off Midge Street at about 5.30am on Monday December 5.
ACT Fire & Rescue attended and extinguished the fire, which caused significant damage to the building and a large amount of sports equipment stored inside the facility.
Police estimated cost of the damage is $350,000.
ACT Police are investigating the fire as suspicious and would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the Gordon Neighbourhood Oval around the time of the fire,
They are looking for the driver of a dark dual cab utility or the rider of a dirt bike that were seen travelling on Midge Street about 5.20am that morning.
Police do not believe the occupants of these vehicles were involved in the fire, however they may be able to provide crucial information regarding the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7288756. Information can be provided anonymously.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
