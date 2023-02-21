The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Peter Martin | Shouldn't rising interest rates be good for people saving money?

Peter Martin
By Peter Martin
February 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whenever interest rates went up in the past, I used to get told it wasn't all bad news. At least it was good for some people: savers - people with money in the bank.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Martin

Peter Martin

Columnist

Peter Martin is the business and economy editor of the Conversation and a visiting fellow at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University. He is a former economics editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.