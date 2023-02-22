The Canberra Times
Clive Williams | One year on in Ukraine: can Western tanks turn the war?

By Clive Williams
February 23 2023 - 5:00am
A day out from the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the fighting seems to have got bogged down in eastern Ukraine, with only small movements of the front lines. President Volodymyr Zelensky is pinning his hopes on Western tanks and combat aircraft making a difference - and still hopes to get NATO directly involved in the conflict.

