Russia is losing a lot of military equipment and men but can afford to lose a lot more before the conflict becomes unsustainable. On the plus side, it's ridding itself of a lot of its jail population (40,000 so far), who are being sent to the front lines to fight and become cannon fodder. Russia could probably continue to fight at the current rate of conflict for several years, but probably without making significant territorial gains beyond the 15 per cent of eastern Ukraine (not including Crimea) that it currently occupies.