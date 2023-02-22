Jimmy Rees is having another go at Canberra. And pretty much nailing it

Q: "Sydney has Bondi, Perth has Cottesloe, Canberra has?"
A: "Forty metres of sand at Pine Island."
Comedian Jimmy Rees has turned his gaze to Canberra once again in his Border Control for ... series and it's pretty accurate and hilarious. And specific. So specific.
Q: "What is bigger, the moon or the foyer at Canberra Airport?"
A: "The foyer at Canberra Airport."
And
Q: "Canberra has many bike lanes, where do the cyclists ride?"
A: "On the road."
Rees' latest online schtick is having "border control" interview a hopeful Aussie trying to get into another city. And they must pass the test, the one that drills deep into the real essence of the place.
Border Control for Canberra: "Canberra being the capital, here you will find the most members of?"
Hopeful applicant: "Costco."
Rees knows how to tickle Canberra's funny bone. He's done multiple sold-out shows here.
And he's explained he does his homework before giving it to us.
He did a hilarious Point of View Canberra last year that went viral.
Now, he's back for more.
Border control for Canberra: Canberra's biggest import is?
A: Politicians
Q: And biggest export is?
A: Lies
Q: Where do you go to get stabbed in the front?
A: Tuggeranong
Q: Where do you go to get stabbed in the back:
A: The Liberal Party
Q: And?
A: The Labor Party
In his latest video, Jimmy also makes good-old references to bus shelters, lanyards, Mooseheads and the inertia of the public sector.
And also a lot of about Canberra being not so exciting.
Q: Pronounce "boring"
A: Canberra
Never. Don't let that guy in.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
