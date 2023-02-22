The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

Mark Kenny | Anthony Albanese spruiks confidence, stability, and security at National Press Club

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the National Press Club on Wednesday. Picture by James Croucher

Confidence, stability, and security. These were the points Anthony Albanese wanted voters to take out of his first National Press Club address for the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.