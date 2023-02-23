Smoke will be seen over the south of Canberra late on Thursday afternoon as the ACT Rural Fire Service manages a prescribed burn near Tharwa.
The burn is expected to start around 4.30pm and continue into the evening.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency said that "smoke and flames may be visible in the area while the burn is underway".
The agency said these controlled burns were "an important tool for managing our land and reducing fire risk".
Unusually high moisture levels in soils around the ACT, together with other suitable weather and vegetation conditions, have increased opportunities for controlled burns, which ACT Rural Fire Service chief Rohan Scott said were most unusual for late summer in Canberra.
Fire danger conditions were rated as "moderate", with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a partly cloudy afternoon, with winds from the east at 15-25km/h becoming light in the late evening.
The top temperature expected on Thursday was 24 degrees, with little chance of rain. Similar but slightly hotter conditions are expected on Friday.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
