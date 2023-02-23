The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Fire Service will manage a controlled burn near Tharwa on Thursday

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 23 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Rural Fire Service volunteers will manage the Tharwa controlled burn. Picture by Lannon Harley

Smoke will be seen over the south of Canberra late on Thursday afternoon as the ACT Rural Fire Service manages a prescribed burn near Tharwa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.