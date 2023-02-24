Farmers in the Majura Valley fear a draft planning strategy for East Canberra does not recognise the importance of local agricultural land, the document pushing instead for the development of more light industrial projects that could potentially change the area forever.
Public comment on the Draft East Canberra District Strategy has been extended until March 3. It is just one of nine draft planning documents now up for discussion covering the whole of Canberra.
East Canberra district comprises the Majura Valley, Jerrabomberra Valley, Oaks Estate, Pialligo, Symonston, Hume, Beard, the Canberra Airport and the area generally known as Eastern Broadacre - the farms between the Majura Parkway and the airport.
The draft strategy says options should be considered "for parts of the Eastern Broadacre to be developed for industrial and related uses, given proximity to national freight routes, Canberra Airport and existing industrial areas at Fyshwick, Symonston and Hume".
The farmers fear it's just another in a long line of documents that suggests the ACT government wants to do away with most of the rural land use in the Majura Valley, and replace it with light industrial use, creating an avenue of warehouses, freight hubs and bulky goods retail into Canberra.
Ann McGrath, who has run an egg and lamb farm on Majura Road since 1999, says the prospect of more industrial development in the valley would mean potential problems for pollution runoff into important waterways such as Woolshed Creek and a change to the area's entire ambience.
"Do people want to be driving into the bush capital through light industrial pre-cast concrete buildings?" she said.
Mrs McGrath also fears the draft planning strategy does not stress the importance of agriculture in the Majura Valley for food security and for potential new areas of jobs growth.
She said people might laugh that the valley could produce food for Canberra but "something is better nothing".
"We may not be able to feed the city, but we can contribute," she said.
Our farmers need certainty about their futures so they can invest in infrastructure and build their farming enterprises- ACT Independent Senator David Pocock
The draft strategy does refer to an aim to "retain capacity within the district for agriculture and food production in the district", but only in relation to Pialligo.
The future of Majura Valley rural holdings has been tenuous for decades. Since 2005, leases on farms have expired and not been renewed.
Added to the uncertainty is that some land is split blocks, partly owned by the Commonwealth and partly by the ACT. Farmers have been unable to get a clear direction on their future from either jurisdiction.
The draft strategy says East Canberra is "different to the other urban districts as its land uses are predominantly for employment and future planning will need to be informed by the outcomes of the Strategic Assessment for the Eastern Broadacre area".
That strategic assessment, a joint effort between the ACT and Commonwealth governments, has been underway for almost a decade, agreed to in 2014.
For its part, the ACT has been "progressing plans to facilitate the release of land in Eastern Broadacre for employment generating development".
"A range of Commonwealth and ACT statutory processes will be required to rezone the land for employment and industrial uses," according to the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate.
ACT Independent Senator David Pocock, who recently visited the McGrath farm, said the farmers deserved certainty and respect.
"Across the country we need to value our farmers, who provide us all with the food and fibre we need," he said.
"Farmers who are operating in the ACT's Eastern Broadacre area are in limbo while the Eastern Broadacre strategic assessment is completed.
"During recent Senate Estimates, I put a question on notice to seek an update on the status of the assessment.
"Regardless of the outcome of the assessment, our farmers need certainty about their futures so they can invest in infrastructure and build their farming enterprises."
Mrs McGrath said the draft East Canberra strategy, meanwhile, did not emphasise the long history of agriculture in the area - the first Majura Valley settler was Robert Campbell, who arrived in 1825.
It also failed to adequately highlight that there were still farms operating in the Eastern Broadacre area and that there was potential jobs to be developed in agriculture and agri-tourism.
Last year, the McGrath farm started a pick-your-own sunflower field that was a hit and became a destination in its own right. A photograph of the field was @VisitCanberra's second most-liked Instagram post for 2022.
She said the farmers regarded themselves stewards of the last remnants of agricultural land in the ACT.
"We don't make lots of money but we're basically here for the future of Canberra and to preserve the past, the land, the stories," she said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
