An investigation is underway following an incident whereby a vehicle reportedly crashed into a home in Palmerston on Friday night.
The homeowner was inside at the time and escaped uninjured, after the vehicle hit the property at about 10.20pm.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle and its owner approximately 100 metres away from the home.
The owner is alleged to have appeared highly intoxicated and refused to undergo a breath test.
Two passengers, believed to have been in the vehicle at the time of the collision, are reported to have fled the scene.
Police say the vehicle owner refused to reveal the identity of the individual driving at the time of the collision.
ACT Fire and Rescue attended the home to make it safe and police seized the vehicle for forensic testing.
The vehicle owner was arrested and was charged with refusing to undergo a screening test and failing to provide a breath sample.
READ ALSO:
Anyone with any information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.