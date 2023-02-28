Australia has copped the full force of nature in recent years and this onslaught will continue.
An anniversary is not required to remember the deluge and devastation that started on the east coast this week 12 months ago, and wreaked havoc across so many places throughout 2022. That will stay with those who experienced it forever.
The first day of the floods was merely the start of an ongoing battle as clean up, recovery, rebuilding and retreating are all still on today's to-do list.
Tragically, people lost their lives. Trauma, heartache, economic stress and health problems will continue long into the future.
The damage is now ranked as Australia's greatest natural hazard insurance loss at $5.76 billion.
These losses do not include the broader social, economic and infrastructure losses that too are significant.
Australia - most other countries too - needs to better understand risk.
Science tells us severe weather will worsen. We cannot just think about floods when it might rain. With climate change, this will happen again - for floods and bushfires, severe storms, heatwaves and cyclones.
We only need to look to New Zealand's recent experience, with the compounding impacts of multiple floods and ex-Cyclone Gabrielle within a short timeframe. We need to break the cycle of responding only to the immediate hazard of the day and only thinking of recovery through the lens of the last event.
Now is the time to change policy and shape the future needed. We can only do this by accepting a significant shift in approach is needed; without this, we will have the same vulnerabilities.
We must be courageous in planning for communities to be sustainable, safe and resilient. Australia has a long history of using research, innovation and science to reduce the risks we face. But there are further opportunities to adopt this knowledge into practice to make a giant leap forward in our thinking.
So, what can we do? Here is a bold five-point plan for mitigating our future natural hazard risk.
We can't conquer nature, but we can learn to better live with what it throws at us. Doing the same won't get us there. Courageous decisions are required. Science can provide the direction.
