'We can't keep delaying this', Tony Burke to propose silica ban within six months

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
February 28 2023 - 5:30am
Tony Burke. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke is recommending state and territory counterparts consider a sped up domestic use ban of silica within six months, saying he is "not willing to wait around the way people did with asbestos."

