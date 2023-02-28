The Canberra Times
Former DHS secretary Renee Leon tells Robodebt royal commission ex-DSS secretary Kathryn Campbell tried to undermine her reputation

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
February 28 2023 - 4:30pm
The ex-secretary for the Department of Human Services Renee Leon. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Robodebt architect Kathryn Campbell was rewarded for cooperating with the Coalition government's policy agenda with key appointments, a former top bureaucrat told the royal commission.

Public service and politics reporter

