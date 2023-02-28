High income earners are the biggest beneficiaries of tax breaks worth more than $100 billion a year, Treasury analysis shows.
As speculation about changes to superannuation tax concessions for high net-worth individuals intensifies, the federal government's Tax Expenditures and Insights Statement released today shows some of the biggest tax breaks, including on superannuation earnings and contributions, capital gains, negative gearing and franking credits, are flowing disproportionately to those on above average incomes.
The statement shows that the top 10 tax breaks cost the budget more than $150 billion a year and around a third - $50 billion - comes from super tax discounts.
In a statement accompanying the release, Treasurer Jim Chalmers highlighted the uneven distribution of the super tax breaks but avoided committing to any changes in tax settings.
"The majority of these super tax breaks go to high income earners," Dr Chalmers said. "For instance, over 55 per cent of the benefit of superannuation tax breaks on earnings flow to the top 20 percent of income earners, with 39 per cent going to the top 10 per cent of income earners."
The government wants to legislate the objective of superannuation to prevent it being used for purposes such as house deposits. There has been mounting speculation it is also preparing the way for changes to tax concessions for large superannuation balances above $3 million.
Dr Chalmers said the tax expenditures statement was a requirement under the Charter of Budget Honesty and "it's not a statement of policy or intent".
But he couched its release in terms of the strains on the budget due in May.
"Since coming to office, the Albanese Government has been upfront and consistent about the challenges facing the economy and the budget," the treasurer said.
"As well as the cost of servicing a trillion dollars of debt, Australia also faces fast rising expenditure in areas such as health, the NDIS, aged care and defence."
According to Treasury analysis, capital gains tax discounts will be worth almost $23.7 billion this financial year and in 2019-20, 75 per cent of the benefit went to the top 10 per cent of income earners.
READ MORE:
Similarly, rental deductions for negative gearing and other expenses reached $18.6 billion in 2019-20, 79 per cent of which accrued to those on above median incomes, including 35 per cent to the top 10 per cent of income earners.
High income earners were also major beneficiaries of franking credits. Of $17.2 billion claimed in 2019-20, 68 per cent went to those in the top 10 per cent wage bracket.
Dr Chalmers said the information in the statement was intended improvement understanding of the tax system and its impact.
"Greater transparency will help increase public awareness and inform debate about the fairness and efficiency of the tax system," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.