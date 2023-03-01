SBS foodie stars Adam Liaw and Poh Ling Yeow have been spotted around Canberra this week, filming for a new show called Adam and Poh's Great Australian Bites.
They visited Miss Van's in the city and filmed with owner Andrew Duong and also stopped by Parliament House where they met up with ACT Senator David Pocock, chatting about Australia's diverse food scene. They also answer the question, "What is a democracy sausage?"
We also hear for the Parliament House shoot, there was a ballot form in which people could vote for Australia's most iconic food.
SBS announced late last year that Adam and Poh would be reunited "for the tastiest road trip around Australia in Adam and Poh's Great Australian Bites", trying to determine what is Australian cuisine.
Adam confirmed on Instagram that they started filming this week, first in Victoria and then heading to Canberra. They were in the national capital for three days, covering one episode of the series, SBS said.
The foodie stars last collaborated on Adam and Poh's Malaysia in Australia.
Andrew Duong was thrilled to welcome both Adam and Poh into his kitchen, saying both were an inspiration to him.
"One hundred per cent," he said. "I'm Asian-Australian and what those two have done for our community has been spectacular."
Adam and Poh's Great Australian Bites will screen on SBS later this year.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
