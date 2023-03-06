The Canberra Times

Recipes: Inside Helen Tzouganatos' new book Gluten-free Mediterranean

March 7 2023 - 5:30am
Beef koftas with pomegranate tahini. Picture supplied

Helen Tzouganatos, host of SBS Food's Loving Gluten Free, shows you just how simple it is to cook delicious gluten-free versions of Mediterranean classics, with clever ingredient swaps that not even Yiayia or Tayta will notice.

