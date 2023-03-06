Helen Tzouganatos, host of SBS Food's Loving Gluten Free, shows you just how simple it is to cook delicious gluten-free versions of Mediterranean classics, with clever ingredient swaps that not even Yiayia or Tayta will notice.
From the fluffiest focaccia and crispiest loukoumades to the easiest seafood paella and most decadent chocolate roulade, you won't believe these family favourites are gluten free.
Every Mediterranean culture has its own version of meatballs: Spanish albondigas, Italian polpettes and Greek keftedes. Throw in the big intoxicating flavours of the Middle East and koftas come out as a clear winner with my kids, who love anything delicious on a stick. To cut through the richness of the spiced meat, here, I pair the koftas with a sweet and sour pomegranate tahini sauce - which can be slathered over them in a wrap or dolloped on the side. Serve with a vibrant shredded salad.
Ingredients
Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
Squeeze of lemon juice
Pomegranate seeds (optional)
Koftas:
600g beef mince
1 small red onion, grated, excess moisture squeezed out
2 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp sumac
3 tbsp finely chopped
Flat-leaf parsley leaves, plus extra leaves to serve
3 tbsp finely chopped mint leaves, plus extra leaves to serve
3 tsp sea salt flakes
Pinch of freshly ground
Black pepper
Pomegranate tahini:
3 tbsp tahini
2 tbsp pomegranate molasses
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed
Lemon juice
Pinch of sea salt flakes and freshly
Ground black pepper
Method
1. Combine the kofta ingredients in a bowl and mix with your hands. Cover the bowl and rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.
2. Soak ten flat bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes. With damp hands, mould the kofta mixture evenly onto the skewers in a long flat shape.
3. Place a chargrill pan over high heat. Brush the koftas with olive oil and cook, turning once, for five minutes or until charred and just cooked through. Squeeze over the lemon juice and set aside.
4. Whisk the pomegranate tahini ingredients in a bowl to form a paste. Add a little water to thin out to the desired consistency and whisk again. Serve with the koftas, extra herbs and pomegranate seeds (if using).
Variation: The beef can be replaced with lamb mince and other Mediterranean spices can be used, such as allspice, ground coriander, cayenne pepper and ground cinnamon.
Serves 4 to 6.
Rustic tomato and bean soups are prevalent throughout the Mediterranean. They even have similar names - fasoulia in Arabic, fagiolata in Italian and fabada in Spanish. In ancient times peasants relied on these cheap, but certainly never lacking in flavour, protein- and fibre-rich plant-based soups to nourish them. In this hearty soup, creamy white beans, tender carrot and sweet celery swim in a delicious tomato broth - you can even spice things up with a pinch of chilli flakes. For some added body and a touch of sweetness, add a whole red apple when the soup is simmering. The apple's pectin works as a thickening agent, resulting in a lovely velvety texture.
Ingredients
250g dried cannellini beans, soaked overnight in water
80ml (1/3 cup) extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
1 onion, finely chopped
1 large carrot, cut into 5mm thick rounds
1 celery stalk, cut into 1cm thick slices
Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 tbsp tomato paste
200g canned crushed tomatoes
2 fresh bay leaves
1 whole red apple
Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)
Method
1. Drain and thoroughly rinse the beans, then place them in a large saucepan and cover with plenty of cold water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Drain and set aside.
2. Clean the pan, then place over low heat. Add the olive oil, onion, carrot, celery and a generous pinch of salt and sauté, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes to soften the vegetables. Add the garlic and tomato paste and cook for another 30 seconds.
3. Add the beans, crushed tomatoes, bay leaves, apple, chilli flakes (if using), a pinch of salt and pepper and 1 litre of hot water to the pan. Cover and simmer for one hour. Remove the apple, taste and adjust the seasoning as required. Serve the soup in bowls, with an extra drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of pepper.
Serves 4 to 6.
Kleftiko is a classic Greek lamb recipe steeped in a rich history. The dish is named after the Klephtes, a group of bandits who fought the Ottomans and slow-cooked lamb in underground pits to avoid detection. There is no need to dig a pit here; just wrap chunks of lamb shoulder in individual parcels to trap the steam and you will have the most meltingly tender meat. The potatoes sitting under the meat soak up the beautiful lamb juices and the cheese cubes melt into delicious nuggets of stretchy goodness. The excitement and theatre of unwrapping these parcels at the dinner table is matched by the stunning flavour and aroma. This is the perfect dinner party recipe.
Ingredients
1kg boneless lamb shoulder (you can ask a butcher to debone it for you), excess fat trimmed, cut into large chunks
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
4 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tsp dried oregano
Sea salt flakes and freshly ground
Black pepper
2 large waxy potatoes (such as desiree or pontiac), cut into wedges
3 tomatoes, each cut into 4 wedges
150g kefalograviera cheese, cut into 3 cm cubes
Juice of 1 lemon
8 thyme sprigs
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 160°C (fan-forced).
2. Place the lamb in a large shallow bowl and add the olive oil, garlic, oregano and a good pinch of salt and pepper. Massage the seasoning all over the lamb (you can marinate it overnight in the fridge if you wish).
3. Tear off eight 20cm x 30cm sheets of baking paper and lay four sheets on your workbench. Place the remaining sheets on top in a crisscross manner to create four double layers. Divide the potato wedges equally among the parcels, then sit the lamb on top, so the juices fall on the wedges when roasting. Divide the tomato and cheese equally among the parcels by scattering them around the lamb. Drizzle the lemon juice on each bundle and place two sprigs of thyme on the lamb. Wrap up each parcel by folding the paper over the lamb and twisting the top to create a seal. Tightly secure with kitchen string (it is very important that no steam escapes).
4. Place the four parcels on a baking tray and bake for two hours. To check for tenderness, unwrap a parcel and pierce the lamb with a fork. The meat should be very tender; if not, return to the oven for another 30 minutes. Transfer the parcels to individual dinner plates to serve.
Variations: For a dairy-free option, omit the cheese. You can also swap the kefalograviera for Greek feta.
Note: I like to prepare this dish with deboned lamb as it is easier to wrap and eat, but you can use 1.6kg bone-in lamb shoulder if you prefer. If you are cooking lamb on the bone, ask your butcher to cut the lamb shoulder into four portions, then bake the parcels for another 30 minutes until the lamb is meltingly tender.
Serves 4.
Many people who don't eat gluten also avoid or limit dairy, so I often get requests for cakes that are free of both. Olive oil is always my first choice for dairy-free baking. It keeps cakes incredibly moist and has all the added health benefits minus the nasty additives found in commercial dairy-free butter substitutes. In baking, light olive oil works best as the delicate flavour will not overpower your baked goods.
Chocolate and olive oil are a match made in heaven. The fruity notes of the oil pair beautifully with the bitterness of cocoa. If you've never made a chocolate olive oil icing, you'll be surprised at how quickly it comes together and how amazingly luscious it tastes. This is not a dense, heavy cake. Expect a light, fluffy, airy sponge everyone will love.
Ingredients
90g (3/4 cup) dutch-process cocoa powder, sifted
1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
Pinch of sea salt flakes
250ml (1 cup) light olive oil
125ml (1/2 cup) boiling water
370g (2 cups lightly packed) brown sugar
3 eggs, at room temperature
1 tbsp vanilla extract
170g (1 1/3 cups) gluten-free plain flour, sifted
Fresh berries, to serve (optional)
Olive oil icing:
125g (1 cup) gluten-free icing sugar mixture, sifted
40g (13 cup) dutch-process cocoa powder, sifted
125 to 170ml (1/2 to 2/3 cup) light olive oil
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 160°C (fan-forced) and line a 25cm x 30cm baking tin with baking paper.
2. Whisk together the cocoa powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt in a large bowl. Pour in the olive oil and boiling water and whisk to incorporate. Add the brown sugar, eggs and vanilla and whisk until smooth. Finally, whisk in the flour until combined.
3. Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 30 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean. Cool in the tin, then turn out onto a platter.
4. To make the olive oil icing, combine the dry ingredients in a bowl. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil while continuously whisking until you achieve a thick spreadable consistency.
5. Spread the icing over the cooled cake and scatter with the berries (if using). Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days.
Serves 12.
