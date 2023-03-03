A seven-bedroom, Hamptons-inspired Deakin estate has sold for $6.77 million following a lengthy sale campaign.
The property at 9 Northcote Crescent was listed for sale in March 2022 and was unsuccessful at auction in December.
A deal was finally struck in late February.
Dubbed Westhampton, the luxury home sits on a 2130-square-metre block and includes a reception hall, a music room, library and dining space with a fireplace.
The sellers - one of which is a surgeon, title documents revealed - built the house in 2012.
Described in its listing as "effortless living on a grand scale", the property spans more than 660 square metres of living and includes four bathrooms, a four-car garage, a cellar and swimming pool.
The main bedroom is located on the ground floor with an en suite and large dressing room. Meanwhile the other six bedrooms are located upstairs.
Plus, there's room to put in a tennis court, the property listing suggests.
The estate sits in a tightly held pocket of Deakin. Prior to this sale, the last house to change hands in Northcote Crescent was number 18, which sold in late 2020 for $2,585,000, CoreLogic records show.
Westhampton also shares a back fence with the home that holds Canberra's property price record of $9 million.
The year has started strong for sellers in the inner south. Two side-by-side vacant blocks sold in February for a collective sum of nearly $2.5 million.
The larger 718-square metre property, 68 Macgregor Street, sold for $1,333,500, while the neighbouring 548-square-metre block at 70 Macgregor Street sold for $1,155,000, CoreLogic results show.
Selling agent Josh Finnigan of Civium Property said the blocks were sold after auction to one buyer.
"It was two RZ2 zoned blocks which I think being in Deakin makes them pretty unique especially being, with size of the two combined, a large corner block quite close to the shops," he said.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
Mr Finnigan said most buyers were looking at purchasing the two blocks together.
"There were a few people looking at the individual blocks ... but because of the way they were shaped the block became a lot more workable when you bought them together," he said.
Despite interest rates rising, there was still solid buyer activity at the premium end of the market, Mr Finnigan said.
"Where you've got a premium product and something that doesn't come along as commonly as some other properties do, there's still pretty good interest in it," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.