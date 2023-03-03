The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

9 Northcote Crescent, Deakin sells for $6.77 million as Canberra's luxury property market remains strong

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
March 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A luxury Deakin estate has sold following a year-long campaign. Picture supplied

A seven-bedroom, Hamptons-inspired Deakin estate has sold for $6.77 million following a lengthy sale campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.