The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Building approvals have tumbled, deepening housing supply and affordability challenge

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
March 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Building approvals for new homes in the ACT have crashed to their lowest level in almost 20 years, headlining a nationwide slowdown in approvals that is set to deepen the country's housing supply and affordability challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.