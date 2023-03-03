David suggests the government go further: "This is not a change to super. It is a change to taxation. There is no restriction on the amount anyone can contribute to their super, and even with the tax increase, it is still lower than the marginal tax the super hoarders would otherwise pay on income. Next, an inheritance tax to reduce inter-generational wealth transfers. At the moment it's like playing Monopoly when one person gets six goes around the board before anyone else can play."