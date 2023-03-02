The Canberra Times
ACT government names its women of the year for 2023

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated March 3 2023 - 8:42am, first published 7:49am
Betty Macharia. Picture supplied

The ACT government has named its Woman of the Year as Betty Macharia who works to help victims of domestic violence and people with mental difficulties, particularly those with an African background.

