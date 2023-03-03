It looks like there'll be one chief bureaucratic victim of robodebt affair

My reference to the rank General Campbell has in the Australian Army Reserves is not a sneer. She deserves some respect for her service, and has been known to say her experience as a reserve officer made her a better public servant and administrator, and vice versa. She's allowed to think that, but few of her public service colleagues, and even fewer of her underlings, would agree. Her style might suit the command culture of the army - for what, if anything, that culture is worth. But it simply has not worked in an agency where management must be down as well as up, consultative as well as imperious, and involve listening as well as telling. All the more so when, according to any number of witnesses, she presided over a culture where officials were terrified of delivering her bad news, even when she had to be told it. She had a reputation for excessive micro-management.