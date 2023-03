It looks like there'll be one chief bureaucratic victim of robodebt affair

If the law society has any spine (which I do not expect) some of the agency's lawyers should be being invited to show cause why they should be retained on the legal rolls. It appears that the legal work performed by these folk may have fallen below what could have been expected from a competent legal practitioner, to the detriment of their "client". If the client was to be regarded as the agency, one might say some of the in-house lawyers were providing an out-house service. If, as I think, the "client" of any government lawyer is ultimately the public and the public interest, it seems that the public may need protection based on the evidence suggesting that confident legal advice was offered without checking its basis, that agency practice was assumed to be the sure guide to what the law provided, and that superiors were told that a finding by a tribunal that the scheme was wrong was misconceived, without examining its rationale.