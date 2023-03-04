Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has urged Australian rugby officials and fans to be patient as young playmakers develop.
While spectators are quick to anoint young flyhalves the next Wallabies bolter, Jones cautioned it takes time for players to find their feet at the professional level.
In recent years, the likes of Will Harrison, Noah Lolesio, Tane Edmed and Ben Donaldson have had undue pressure placed on them to immediately achieve success.
Lolesio, in particular, has endured a torrid run after falling out of favour with former Australian coach Dave Rennie.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The flyhalf was selected for a Wallabies debut against a red-hot All Blacks side at just 20 in 2020. Since then, he has been in and out of the national side and unable to become comfortable in the saddle.
Jones' arrival provides a fresh start for Lolesio and he urged the Brumbies No. 10 to grow every time he puts on the boots.
"I had a quick chat to Noah down in Griffith [at the trial match]," Jones said. "All playmakers take time to develop. His job is to play well every time he's [on the field]."
Lolesio's development comes as Tom Lynagh prepares for his second start at flyhalf for the Queensland Reds on Sunday.
The son of Wallabies legend Michael Lynagh, Tom has attracted plenty of attention since breaking into the Reds squad.
The 19-year-old was steady in last week's heavy loss to the Hurricanes but Jones said coaches, and fans, must be prepared to ride the rollercoaster with young playmakers.
"They experience some difficulty at the start of their careers, but to get the best out of them, you've got to back them," Jones said on his podcast. "It's one of those difficult decisions ... are you prepared to back a young 10 because when you put a young 10 in, you're going to lose some games.
"That difficult decision for the coach is whether to keep playing them, or drop them out and whether you retard their progress by dropping them out or you've got to keep playing them and take a bit of pain."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.