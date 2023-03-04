As many as 10 missions - from the US, Mexico, Netherlands, India, Japan, and Russia are planned to head to the moon this year. SpaceX is aiming to send a group of tourists around the moon late this year or early next year. NASA's Artemis II will take astronauts around the moon early next year, and Artemis III will land astronauts on the moon in 2025. China has also announced this week it is developing its lander to land two Chinese taikonauts on the moon by 2030.