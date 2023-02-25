The Canberra Times
Sunday space | Mapping the cosmic web

By Bailey Martin
February 26 2023 - 5:30am
Studying the structure of this cosmic web allows us to understand the evolution of our universe from its soupy origin to today. Picture Getty Images

For hundreds of thousands of years after the big bang, the universe was made up of a hot soup of subatomic particles - particles that are smaller than the atoms we are comprised of - which were spread evenly in all directions.

