7. To unmould the flan, carefully run the tip of a knife around the top edge of the custard to loosen it if it's attached to the sides. Dip the tin nearly to the rim in hot water and leave it for 20 seconds, then wipe it dry. Sit a serving dish on top of the cake tin (make sure it has a lip to catch the caramel) then take your courage in both hands, grasp the edges of the cake tin and serving dish and quickly flip the whole thing over. All being well, the flan will gently plop onto the dish; if it doesn't, carefully re-invert it, loosen it a little more and try again. Leave it for 10 seconds or so then gently lift off the cake tin to reveal your beautiful, shiny flan! I usually serve the flan just as is, however you can offer cream with it and sprinkle some sugared almonds over the top, if you like.