Australia has more statues of animals than women, so these bronze ladies are very important

The seat was named Bean after the first world war correspondent Charles W. Bean and an advocate for establishing the Australian War Memorial - the institution that houses the photograph used to inspire the new Lyons and Tangney statues appearing today. As the War Memorial record of the photograph notes, the King George V Memorial can be seen in the near background. Welcomed and not before time, that precinct now adds the statues of our first two women federal parliamentarians. Let us hope that this further recognition of the role of women represents a new balancing up with more memorials to come as a signal of hope for a more gender-equal future.