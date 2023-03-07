The Canberra Times
Australia has more statues of animals than women, so these bronze ladies are very important

By Kim Rubenstein
March 8 2023 - 5:30am
What a way to mark International Women's Day - the first time outing on the streets of Canberra of the life-sized sculptures of senator Dorothy Tangney and Dame Enid Lyons.

