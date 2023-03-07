The Canberra Times
PBS Builders voluntary administration to impact 80 projects in the ACT, NSW and Queensland

By Brittney Levinson
March 8 2023 - 5:30am
PBS Building's Belconnen Markets construction site was empty on Monday. Picture by Karleen Minney

More than 180 employees, 80 construction projects and countless other subcontractors have been hit by the collapse of Canberra-based construction company PBS Building.

