Matthew Longmore faces ACT Magistrates Court over alleged Tuggeranong stabbing

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:00pm
Matthew Longmore, who has pleaded not guilty to intentional wounding. Picture by Blake Foden

A landscaper has been granted bail despite allegedly stabbing a man multiple times in the buttocks with a pair of scissors while on parole.

TP

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

