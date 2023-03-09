A landscaper has been granted bail despite allegedly stabbing a man multiple times in the buttocks with a pair of scissors while on parole.
Matthew James Longmore and an alleged co-offender, Jacob John Daniels, both 28, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday after being arrested over the January 9 incident.
Longmore pleaded not guilty to a charge of intentionally wounding, while Daniels did not enter pleas to charges that included assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The court heard the pair were accused of attacking another man, with whom they had been drinking at a Tuggeranong bar shortly before the incident.
As they left the bar at 10pm on the night in question, the other man allegedly pulled his female companion out of a car she had been invited into and restrained her.
Magistrate Ian Temby said after the pair fell to the ground, Daniels allegedly punched the other man twice and held him to the ground.
While the alleged victim was being restrained, Longmore is accused of using a sharp implement, believed to be scissors, to stab him four times in the left buttocks.
"He just f---ing manhandled a f---ing woman, bro," Longmore allegedly said during the altercation.
The alleged victim reported three puncture wounds, one of which was 1.5cm in length.
Mr Temby noted, "in a general sense", the alleged offences were "provoked".
Longmore and Daniels were arrested on Wednesday during a vehicle check, when police claim to have found a black replica handgun in the car they were travelling in.
Officers also allegedly found four small bags of a substance suspected to be cocaine, resulting in Daniels being charged with possession of a prohibited substance and driving a vehicle with a suspended licence.
The magistrate granted Longmore bail despite the opposition of prosecutors, who were concerned he might interfere with the alleged victim, who was said to be fearful of him.
Mr Temby imposed strict conditions that included not being intoxicated in public and not contacting or seeking to find the alleged victim or other persons involved in the incident.
The magistrate said while Longmore had a lengthy criminal record, very few of his previous charges involved violence and he did not seem to pose a risk to the broader community.
Because Longmore was still on parole until August, Mr Temby noted the stakes were "very high if he re-offends".
Longmore is due back in court on May 18.
Daniels, who was granted bail without opposition, is set to appear again on March 30.
