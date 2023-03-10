On March 31 1965, feminist activists Rosalie Bogner and Merle Thornton walked into Brisbane's Regatta hotel, chaining themselves to the foot rail of the front bar. They were protesting the exclusion of women from Queensland public bars. The police were called, smashed the padlock, and told them to leave. They refused. After some bemused and sympathetic men gave them glasses of beer, the officer gave up, telling the women to have "a good time" and "don't drink too much".