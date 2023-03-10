The Canberra Times
Age of the Dragon

Getting Virginia class submarines is right. Following up with British boats takes some explaining

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
March 10 2023 - 12:00pm
The Virginia-class submarine USS Illinois is rolled out of the construction hall of submarine builder Electric Boat in Connecticut. Picture: Electric Boat

The complex nuclear submarine plan does not look at all ideal, so there must be some reason for it.

Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

