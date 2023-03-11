Anthony Albanese has pledged local Australian manufacturing will be "a big beneficiary" of the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine deal with Britain and America.
The Prime Minister is heading to the United States after a four-day tour of India where he met with the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a major diplomatic mission. He confirmed he briefed his Indian counterpart about the trilateral AUKUS security and technology pact which has caused concern in the region, particularly from China.
Mr Albanese is expected join with the two other AUKUS leaders, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to announce two submarine designs for Australia in San Diego on Tuesday (AEDT).
South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas is expecting some of the submarines will be built in Adelaide, but the Prime Minister would not be drawn on the details.
"This is about jobs, including jobs and manufacturing and Adelaide, in particular, will be a big beneficiary of this announcement, as well as Western Australia, in particular," he told the travelling media.
"This is about building up our capacity. And when you talk about the issue of manufacturing submarines in Australia, that's an absolute priority for us."
It is expected Australia will initially purchase up to five Virginia-class submarines as the country's Collins-class subs are retired.
The others will be a combination of British design and US technology.
"It's about making sure that we invest in our security but also that we invest in our relationships and that is my government's attitude to foreign affairs and diplomacy," Mr Albanese said.
"This is not just about dollars. It's not just about capability. It's about the way that Australia is seen in the world, [it's] about dealing with other nation's diplomatically and treating people with respect. Making sure that our word can be trusted."
Mr Albanese said he would return to India in September for the G20 Leaders meeting.
He wrapped up the India visit, including defence training exercises, securing movie producing deals in Australia and potential Indian investments in solar panel manufacturing.
The Australian PM also touched on a sore point between the two nations while addressing Mr Modi's concerns about attacks on Hindu temples in Melbourne in January.
Three temples had been sprayed with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti, prompting a response over the safety of Indian people in Australia.
"Australia is a country that respects people's faith and we don't tolerate the sort of extreme actions and attacks we have seen on religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques or churches," Mr Albanese said.
"This has no place in Australia and we will take every action, through our police and security agencies, to make sure anyone responsible for this faces the full force of the law."
